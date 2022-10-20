You can find a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED at eBay

We’ve got a bunch of rare discounts coming your way this Thursday or, as I like to call it, Friday, junior. Our deals begin with the Nintendo Switch OLED in its white colorway, which is currently discounted to $296 at eBay when you checkout with the code COUNTDOWN22, knocking roughly $50 off the price of Nintendo’s top-tier handheld. This rare deal on a factory mint Switch OLED comes to us courtesy of nationwidedistributors, a reputable eBay retailer. The Switch OLED includes a number of small improvements over the standard Switch, including a larger, seven-inch OLED screen, a wider kickstand for better tabletop stability, and slightly better speakers. Read our review.

Nintendo Switch OLED model (white) $ 296 $ 350 15 % off $ 296 The Nintendo Switch OLED model packs in a bunch of subtle refinements, including a seven-inch OLED display, improved audio performance, and a better kickstand. $296.00 at eBay

Another blue-moon discount, Woot is currently offering refurbished models of the 24-inch M1 Apple iMac desktop for $1,079.99. Priced at $1,249, Woot’s discount only applies to the powder-blue colorway of the Apple desktop but is worth checking out if you’ve been trying to snag one for less than retail. The M1 iMac has a slick design, and its M1 processor provides excellent performance. While it’s possible to find desktops in the $1,000 price range that perform better than the M1 iMac, there aren’t many that look this good or offer a better experience out of the box. If you have any reservations about picking up a refurbished model, it’s worth noting that Apple typically replaces the majority of the components in its refurbished models and offers unmatched consistency with its secondhand products. Read our review.

2021 iMac with M1 (24-inch) $ 1079.99 $ 1249 14 % off $ 1079.99 Apple’s latest desktop machine features the company’s lightning-quick M1 processor, as well as a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a sharp 4.5K Retina display, and improved speakers. $1079.99 at Woot

Moving on from desktops to tablets, the 128GB configuration of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is currently discounted to $609.99 in its rose gold colorway at Woot — the lowest price we’ve seen for this model of the 12.4-inch Android tablet. Just like other models in the Tab S8 lineup, the Plus comes packaged with the excellent S Pen stylus, is equipped with 8GB of RAM, and supports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The S8 Plus is lightweight and offers excellent performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. However, the S8 Plus still offers a sub-optimal experience with some Android apps due to poor optimization. Read our review.

Another solid Samsung discount, currently you can find the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale for $851.43 in its black colorway, which just squeezes under its Prime Day price. One of the latest entries in Samsung’s lineup of foldables, the Z Flip 4 proves that this is more than just a gimmick by providing us with a phone that can actually fit in your pocket. While this isn’t a totally novel concept, the Z Flip 4 also sports solid battery life, an IPX8 weatherproof rating, and at the very least, makes for a cool conversation piece. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $ 851.43 $ 999.99 15 % off $ 851.43 When the device is folded, the Flip 4’s outer screen shows at-a-glance information, like notifications and weather widgets. To interact with the phone, you usually need to open it and use the inner 6.7-inch screen. $851.43 at Amazon

This deal isn’t as cool as a phone that can do crunches, but hear me out. Currently, Prime members can snag a three-pack of the Eero 6 Plus Wi-Fi mesh system for just $194 instead of its usual $299 price and $40 less than a two-pack. You also have the opportunity to knock off up to an additional 25 percent if you trade in an eligible router or networking system. Like other mesh systems, the Eero 6 Plus is an easy way to ensure adequate Wi-Fi coverage for a large area, with the single router and two access points capable of providing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for up to 4,500 square feet. The 6 Plus also contains a Thread- and Zigbee-compatible smart home hub, allowing you to pair new devices with Alexa without the need for an intermediary device.

Eero 6 Plus dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router (three-pack) $ 194 $ 299 35 % off $ 194 The Eero 6 Plus is a dual-band, gigabit system that supports over 75 simultaneously connected devices. It starts at $139 for one router covering up to 1,500 square feet, $239 for two to manage 3,000 square feet, and $299 for three for 4,500 square feet. $194.00 at Amazon