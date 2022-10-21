Jordan Peele’s Nope is coming to Peacock next month

Nope, the part-horror, part-sci-fi, part neo-Western from Get Out director Jordan Peele, will be available to stream on Peacock from November 18th. The film, which we called “a breathtaking celebration of filmmaking as an art form” in our review, stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as they investigate the supernatural goings on in the skies above their ranch.

Although Nope was well-received by critics, I have to admit I personally bounced off it when I saw it on the big screen. But Alissa Wilkinson’s writeup over at Vox has me interested in giving it a second watch. “Nope is centrally about how our experiences of reality have been almost entirely colonized by screens and cameras and entertainment’s portrayals of what it calls reality,” Wilkinson writes. “To the point that we can barely conceive of experiencing reality directly, with honesty and without any kind of manipulation.”