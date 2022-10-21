Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer

Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows.

Much of this functionality is already baked into Windows, but this PC Manager app puts it all in one useful location. There’s even a browser protection section that makes it easier to change default browsers than what exists in Windows right now.

You can easily switch default browsers with this app. Image: Tom Warren / The Verge

The storage manager feature includes the ability to manage apps or remove those that are rarely used, and there’s also a full cleanup scan available or a scan to find large files on your drives. The process management feature is a more simplified version of the Task Manager so you can quickly kill processes that might be eating up RAM.

Hitting the main “boost” button will clear temporary files and free up memory, which could be useful on older PCs.

The public beta of PC Manager has appeared on an official Microsoft site, but the site is Chinese, suggesting that this app is designed for a very specific market. The app itself is designed for Windows 10 and above and is targeted more at low-spec laptops and PCs.