Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available on the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and with it comes the opportunity to try out Android’s Clear calling feature ahead of its full release (via Android Police). The Clear Calling feature is designed to reduce background noise from persons on the other end of a Pixel 7 phone call using machine learning.

Clear Calling has been available to other Google Pixel handsets since it was introduced in the first Android 13 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) public beta back in September. However, Google’s latest Pixel phones were not eligible for the program at launch.

After signing up for the beta, Pixel 7 users will find the Clear Calling option in Android’s sound settings. Image: Google / Android Police

A blog post from Google mentioned that feature would be “rolling out in the coming months,” which Android Police reports should arrive during the December Feature Drop. Some bug fixes have also been included within the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 that resolve the following issues:

Fixed an issue for some devices where the screen unlock UI was displayed over notifications and other lock-screen content

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Flip camera for selfie” gesture from working on some devices

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to go blank while attempting to unlock a device

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using either Face Unlock or Fingerprint Unlock when the device had been idle for multiple hours

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused full-screen video playback to flicker after enabling always-on-display features and locking the screen