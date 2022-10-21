I hope someone makes memes out of these funny animal photos

I learned today that there is a contest called the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which selects the funniest animal photos submitted by professional and amateur photographers each year. The gallery of finalists includes some true gems, like a bear getting hit in the face by a fish, a zebra falling over, and a waving penguin.

The competition is for a good cause — every year, it supports a conservation organization, and this year, it’s working with the Whitley Fund for Nature, a charity in the United Kingdom.

It also seems like great fodder for memes. But I am only medium funny, so I’ll leave it to others to come up with some better ideas than I possibly could. These are some of my personal favorites from the finalists! I hope that you are inspired or at least manage to make your boss giggle at an inappropriate time in a Zoom meeting, like I did when I sent these to her earlier today.

I am obsessed with the one single little monkey finger resting on the fallen monkey’s chest. Image: Federica Vinci / Comedy Wildlife 2022

This reminds me of those TikToks of what men in college look like when they lean in to kiss you. Image: Arturo Telle Thiemann / Comedy Wildlife 2022

The bear just looks so surprised. I’m in awe. Image: John Chaney / Comedy Wildlife 2022

Head empty just boop. Image: Andrew Peacock / Comedy Wildlife 2022

This bear is standing more elegantly than I ever could. Image: Dave Shaffer / Comedy Wildlife 2022

This is really relatable. Image: Vince Burton / Comedy Wildlife 2022