Twitter’s icons are getting a new look

Twitter is introducing a brand-new look for the icons used across the social network, the company confirmed in a thread on its design account on Friday. To my eyes, the icons use slightly thicker lines, and everything feels a bit more angular.

“The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible,” Twitter said in the thread. Two tweets from the thread make it easy to see what’s changed. This one shows what they looked like before and now. The one after shows a whole bunch of them in one picture.

I wasn’t a huge fan at first, but I’m starting to come around. (My favorite is the retweet button.) Twitter will be making the new icons available to everyone on the web, iOS, and Android “over the coming days,” spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo said in an email to The Verge. You might already have them; for me, they appeared on the web last night and in the iOS app while writing this article.