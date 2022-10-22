Apple’s second-gen Magic Trackpad is on sale at Woot for its lowest price ever

Happy Saturday, everybody! Everyone on the Verge Deals team is enjoying their weekend and we hope you are, too. If you were looking to engage in a little retail therapy or do a little window shopping, we’ve collected a handful of deals we think you’ll want to check out.

Normally $129.99, you can currently pick up Apple’s second-gen Magic Trackpad at Woot right now with a 90-day warranty for just $84.99, which matches the peripheral’s lowest price to date. The clever trackpad makes for an excellent addition to any desktop or laptop setup thanks to its comfortable glass surface, which provides you with more real estate than the trackpad found on MacBooks and brings multi-touch gesture controls and Apple’s Force Touch technology to your desktop. Sadly, it still charges via a Lightning connection, but it does last up to a month on a single charge. Here’s hoping the recent rumors are correct and Apple actually brings USB-C to Mac accessories sooner rather than later.

Apple Magic Trackpad (second-gen) $ 84.99 $ 129.99 35 % off $ 84.99 The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 pairs with devices via Bluetooth, includes four Force Touch sensors, and recharges using a Lightning connection. $84.99 at Woot

If you’re constantly misplacing all the important things in your life, it might be time to invest in a set of Bluetooth trackers. Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Tile Pro trackers from Tile for just $49.99 ($50 off), the lowest price we’ve seen for the bundle to date. The Tile Pro is Tile’s most powerful tracking fob, with a range of up to 400 feet and a louder ring than its smaller counterparts. Just like other Tile trackers, the Pro is also water-resistant, works with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and is compatible with both Android and Apple devices — something that can be said of Apple’s AirTags.

Tile Pro (four-pack) $ 49.99 $ 99.99 50 % off $ 49.99 The Tile Pro is a scaled-up version of the Tile Mate and Tile Slim. The Pro model features a louder ring and the longest range of all Tile models. $49.99 at Tile

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

If you’re in the market for a new Xbox controller or a solid controller for your PC, you can currently get the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core with a copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for the Xbox Series X/S at eBay for just $119.99 via Antononline. While the going rate for an Xbox copy of Watch Dogs: Legion is around $12, the Elite 2 Core normally costs $129.99 all by its lonesome, meaning you save around $22 off the combined price of both items.

The Xbox Elite 2 Core bears a striking resemblance to the more expensive Elite Series 2 but doesn’t come packaged with the additional D-pad, the charging case, back paddles, or thumbsticks. The Core still supports these components with the same swappable design, however, the extra accessories must be purchased separately. Otherwise, the Core is functionally the same controller as the standard Elite 2, offering custom profiles, adjustable tension thumbsticks, three-point trigger stops, and custom button mapping.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core and Watch Dogs: Legion $ 119.99 $ 142 16 % off $ 119.99 The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core is functionally identical to the more expensive Elite Series 2, but doesn’t come with an extra D-pad, back paddles, thumbsticks, or a charging case. $119.99 at eBay

The Anker 615 USB Power Strip is a smarter power strip that knows how to keep things tidy. Normally $69.99, you can currently pick up the 65W strip at Amazon for $48.99 when you clip the on-page coupon before checkout. The charging station comes equipped with a pair of AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port, allowing it to top off a variety of devices. Just note that while you can technically charge five devices at once, this may delay charging depending on the power needs of your devices.

Perhaps the best part of the charging station, however, is the integrated cable management solution hidden under the charger’s silicon “skirt,” which allows you to hide any unsightly slack in the cable and neatly pack it up if you need to stash it in your bag. The 615 Power Strip is also part of Anker’s latest lineup of GaNPrime charging accessories, which gives it increased efficiency over the older lithium-ion models.

Anker 615 USB Power Strip (65W) $ 48.99 $ 69.99 30 % off $ 48.99 Anker’s 65W charging station features two AC outlets, a pair of USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port. It also features a clever cable management system built into the base. $48.99 at Amazon

A couple more weekend deals