Leak suggests Ecobee’s entering the video doorbell space

Ecobee, a company best known for its line of smart thermostats, may be working on a video doorbell. A leaked image from ZatzNotFunny shows what looks like an Ecobee-branded video doorbell with rounded corners and a button outlined in blue.
As noted by ZatzNotFunny, the doorbell features a green light status light, as well as two small holes, one of which could be a microphone, placed directly beneath the camera. Its overall design seems to glean elements from existing doorbells on the market, such as the bright blue light used by the Amazon-owned Ring and Blink, and the rounded edges featured on Arlo and Nest devices.
But aside from this one picture, we don’t know much else about the device, including whether it will be wired or battery-powered. The doorbell will likely support Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, though. Ecobee’s existing line of smart thermostats, and smart security cameras already come with integrations for all three systems (and more).
There’s still no word on when Ecobee could release its rumored doorbell, and the company didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment. Earlier this year, Ecobee launched its Premium and Enhanced smart thermostats, the company’s first new products since getting acquired by generator giant Generac. Both of these devices were also leaked ahead of their release.