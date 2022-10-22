WhatsApp is getting Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars

After Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars invaded Instagram and Messenger, now they’re coming to Whatsapp, too. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out support for customizable avatars in the latest 2.22.23.9 beta on Android, but only for some users.

Those with access to the feature will see a new “Avatar” category in their settings menu that they can use to customize the digital version of themselves. Just like on Meta’s other apps, WhatsApp will then generate a sticker pack with the avatar in various poses, which users can use to express themselves when messaging family and friends.

WABetaInfo first spotted the feature last month, but now it’s actually rolling out to users. It’s unclear when WhatsApp will roll out the feature to all users on Android, or when it plans on bringing the feature to iOS. Meta didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.