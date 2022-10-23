The new Mac Pro chip could double or quadruple the power of the M2 Max

The next Mac Pro is rumored to come with chip options “that are at least twice or four times as powerful” as the not-yet-released M2 Max. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says Apple has ramped up testing of the high-end Mac in preparation for its expected launch next year.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the machine will feature new and more powerful in-house chips, nicknamed the “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme.” The two variations pack 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, along with 76 and 152 GPU cores, and 256GB of memory. That’s compared to the base M2, which comes with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and the rumored M2 Max, which will supposedly feature 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores.

Gurman also shares a Mac Pro configuration that he says is currently in testing at Apple. The machine comes with 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and 192GB of memory. It runs macOS Ventura 13.3, the first version of which launches on Monday. Apple last released the $5,999 Mac Pro in 2019, and it’s due for a refresh with Apple silicon.