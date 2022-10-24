Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is latest filmmaker said to be developing new Star Wars film

You can add another name to your list of filmmakers attempting to develop the next Star Wars film: Damon Lindelof. Deadline reports that Lindelof, who rose to prominence as the co-creator of Lost and more recently won multiple Emmys for his work on HBO’s TV adaptation of Watchmen, is developing and co-writing the film, although it’s unclear who his writing partner could be. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who worked on several episodes of Ms. Marvel, is reportedly in talks to direct.

At one point, Disney wanted to release a new Star Wars film every year

This is all a far cry from Disney’s original plans for the Star Wars franchise. At one point in 2015 the studio had plans to release a new Star Wars film every year, interspersing its new trilogy of films with standalone releases. But, more recently, the studio’s focus has shifted towards the smaller screen with Disney Plus shows including Andor and The Mandalorian.