Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is latest filmmaker said to be developing new Star Wars film

You can add another name to your list of filmmakers attempting to develop the next Star Wars film: Damon Lindelof. Deadline reports that Lindelof, who rose to prominence as the co-creator of Lost and more recently won multiple Emmys for his work on HBO’s TV adaptation of Watchmen, is developing and co-writing the film, although it’s unclear who his writing partner could be. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who worked on several episodes of Ms. Marvel, is reportedly in talks to direct.
The Star Wars franchise has been absent from the big screen since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker, with various in-development efforts coming to nothing (so far). Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has been working since 2017 to create a new trilogy of new Star Wars movies (he still hopes the films could happen), while Marvel producer Kevin Feige and director Taika Waititi also have projects in development. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was also attached to direct a standalone film titled Rogue Squadron, although as of this September the project no longer has an official release date.
At one point, Disney wanted to release a new Star Wars film every year
This is all a far cry from Disney’s original plans for the Star Wars franchise. At one point in 2015 the studio had plans to release a new Star Wars film every year, interspersing its new trilogy of films with standalone releases. But, more recently, the studio’s focus has shifted towards the smaller screen with Disney Plus shows including Andor and The Mandalorian.
At this point it’s unclear when Lindelof’s Star Wars film could be set in the franchise’s timeline, who could star, or when the film might be released. But, for what it’s worth, Deadline reports that the project “seems to have the most momentum out of all all the films currently in development at the studio.” With any luck, it could be the one to bring an end to Star Wars’ cinematic purgatory.