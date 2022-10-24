Fallout 4 to get next-gen update

Unlike Skyrim, which has seen a launch on just about every console generation three times over, Fallout 4 has been, until now, contained to one console generation. But today, Bethesda announced Fallout 4 will be getting a next-gen refresh. According to the announcement on Fallout’s website, the update is due for release in 2023 and will feature a high-performance mode, bug fixes, and bonus content.

Accompanying the next-gen news was also a wealth of updates for Fallout 76. There’s a Halloween event going on from now till November 8th, and starting on October 25th, Fallout 76ers will be able to pick up one free item per day that celebrates the series’ 25th anniversary. Since the Fallout series is apparently old enough to rent a car, Bethesda is giving away even more goodies on top of its free-item-per-day. Players with Prime Gaming or an Xbox Game Pass subscription can pick up a free, 25th-anniversary cosmetic bundle starting on October 27th for Game Pass subscribers and November 2nd for Prime Gaming users.