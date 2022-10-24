Reports are emerging from Galaxy S22 series owners that the stable version of Android 13 is now available to download following weeks of beta updates. As reported by Android Authority and Sammobile, European Galaxy S22 users have taken to Twitter and Reddit to confirm the One UI 5 update, which doesn’t appear to be available to the US market at this time.

Samsung hasn’t explicitly mentioned a release date for One UI 5; however, it does appear that the tech giant intended to start rolling out the update today if a freshly dropped tweet and video introduction are anything to go by. Android Authority also confirmed that the update landed on its UK-based review unit. The update is almost 3GB for users who aren’t already using the beta version and appears to only be available for Exynos models right now.

The Stable version of Android 13 has already been available for Google Pixel phones since August. Features specific to this update include Bixby Text Call (which allows users to respond to a call via a typed message), Stacked widgets, and Routines. A full list of features can be found on the official Samsung blog.