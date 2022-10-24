Apple raises prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One

Apple is increasing the prices across its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and its overarching Apple One subscription, according to a report from 9to5Mac. This marks the first time the company has raised the prices of these services in the US.

Here’s a breakdown of the new pricing:

Apple Music for individuals will increase by $1 a month to $10.99, or by $10 for the annual plan, which will now cost $109 a year. Apple Music for families is going up by $2 a month to $16.99. The voice plan introduced last year, which lets you access the company’s music library via Siri, is staying the same at $4.99 a month.

Apple TV is going up by $2 a month to $6.99 or $20 annually to $69.

Apple’s One bundle, which includes TV and Music subscriptions, along with Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage, is going up by $2 a month to $16.95. The family version which bumps the iCloud storage up to 200GB, is going up by $3 a month to $22.95, as is the Premiere bundle which adds even more storage, along with access to News and Fitness Plus. That plan will now cost $32.95 a month, and is also shared with your family.