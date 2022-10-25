Redfall frightens in new trailer just in time for Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, Redfall has a new trailer that really bares its fangs. This new trailer shows another side of the game, eschewing the quirky and quippy heroes in favor of some of the scares you’ll get investigating the titular town of Redfall, Massachusetts. There are a couple of neat jump scares featuring a stalking vampire — although the moment makes heavy use of a strobing effect, so photo-sensitive viewers beware. Redfall also shows off that monstrous bloodsucking nosferatu aren’t your only enemies. A human faction of zealots that promises protection from the creatures is also running around anointing people in blood. Sticky!
It’s been a minute since we’ve heard any peep about Redfall, a survival horror co-op shooter made by Dishonored developer Arkane Studios. The game was surprise announced at E3 last year before both it and fellow ZeniMax game Starfield were delayed from their 2022 release dates into 2023. Neither have release dates yet, but we can expect Redfall to hit Xbox, Game Pass, and PC sometime in early 2023. Not in time for spooky season, but hey, killing vampires might be a decent cure for the winter blues.