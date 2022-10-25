The BBC is partnering with Disney to bring upcoming episodes of Doctor Who to the Disney Plus streaming platform for global audiences, complete with a brand-new logo inspired by Tom Baker’s era as the galaxy-traveling timelord. But it’s also going to make it way harder to binge-watch the show.

New episodes of the timey-wimey TV show will air on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, with Disney Plus becoming the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who for global audiences. Doctor Who will return to screens in November 2023 to coincide with the 60th anniversary, premiering exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland.

In case you missed the recent finale that ended Jodie Whittaker’s run as the Thirteenth Doctor, David Tennant will be returning to play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials (he also played the Tenth so expect fans to have debates over whether he’s technically a new Doctor) before Ncuti Gatwa takes up the TARDIS’s helm as the Fifteenth Doctor. A trailer is already available for those who want an early look at Gatwa’s version of the timelord, and Russell T. Davies will also be returning as a showrunner for season 14 after successfully rebooting the British sci-fi classic back in 2005.