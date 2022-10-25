Sony’s DualSense Edge PS5 controller is available for preorder

Sony’s DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PS5 is now available for preorder from the PlayStation Direct website ahead of its January 26th release. The controller is loaded with additional features you won’t find on the standard DualSense, like replaceable joysticks and two back buttons. But it costs $199.99, which is nearly three times the cost of a standard DualSense controller.

For that eye-watering price, Sony is including a fair amount of extras to help you customize your DualSense Edge. You’ll get:

The controller itself

Two stick caps each of the standard, high dome, and low dome types

Two back buttons each of the lever type and half-done type

A braided USB cable that can be locked to the controller

A carrying case that can double as a controller charger when it’s plugged in

Here’s what you’ll get for your $199.99. Image: Sony

You won’t just be able to customize the hardware. Sony will let you remap buttons, adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones, save multiple control profiles that you can switch between, and adjust game volume right from the controller. I’m looking forward to messing around with it all; I could see myself customizing a specific controller profile for my Fortnite sessions and switching gears when I hop into a more single-player-focused game like God of War Ragnarok. (Sadly, the controller won’t be out in time for that game’s November 9th launch.)