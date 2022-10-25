Google is giving Workspace Individual subscribers a big storage bump

Google is about to give Workspace Individual subscribers a whole lot more storage. Soon, every account will be upgraded from 15GB to 1TB of storage, the company announced on Tuesday , meaning people on that tier will be able to store a lot more than before.

Google launched Workspace Individual in July 2021 as a way for one-person businesses to use some of the company’s more premium Workspace perks without having to pay for higher-priced options designed for larger enterprises. While this increased storage will make it easier to store more documents and assets, it also means individuals might have a lot more stuff to move if they ever want to take things from Google to another platform. That could make it harder to switch, which is probably what Google wants as it continues to build out its plan to crush Microsoft Office (sorry, Microsoft 365).