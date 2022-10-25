Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special seems to be a Kevin Bacon heist in first trailer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from director James Gunn is still more than a little ways out, but rather than making fans wait until next year to catch up with its ragtag team of alien misfits, the studio’s bringing them home a little bit early this winter with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Set some time after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), and the rest of the Guardians as they return to Earth just in time for the Terran holiday season that none of them save for Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) have much experience with. Though Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot don’t entirely understand the appeal of things like Christmas, all of the Guardians can plainly see how hard Quill’s still taking Gamora’s (Zoe Saldaña) departure from the team.

That’s why they set out to find Quill the perfect Christmas gift, ideal for getting over his heartbreak, and while the Holiday Special’s likely to spotlight a number of the strange things the team gets their depressed leader, the newly released trailer reveals that at least one of Quill’s presents will be a living, breathing person. After all the time Quill’s spent in the past two Guardians films cracking jokes about Kevin Bacon, his teammates can’t be faulted for thinking that actually meeting him in person might be some sort of life goal that he’s been dreaming about ever since he was abducted.