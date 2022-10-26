Servant’s fourth and final season is coming to Apple TV Plus in January

Apple TV Plus’ creepiest series is almost over. Servant, an M. Night Shyamalan-helmed psychological thriller about unsettling baby dolls, will kick off its fourth and final season in January. The first episode of season 4 will start streaming on January 13th, 2023, with the rest of the 10-episode season releasing weekly after that, wrapping up with the finale on March 17th.
The show initially debuted back in 2019, and it stars Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Nell Tiger Free, all of whom will be back for the final episodes. Here’s the setup for the conclusion, via Apple:
Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?
If nothing else, the first trailer promises plenty of twists and more of those baby dolls.
And while Servant may be ending, Apple still has a handful of ongoing capital S thrillers in the works, including Severance and Surface. (The other one, See, wrapped up this summer.)