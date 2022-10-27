You can save $200 on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 today

If you missed out on the lowest price ever for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale, you’re in luck. Currently, you can find the unlocked 256GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 matching its Prime Day price at Samsung. Normally $1,059.99, Samsung has discounted the midtier Flip 4 to $859.99, knocking $200 off the regular price of a phone that’s just incredibly fun to use. You can laugh if you want, but the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is actually a pretty decent phone with solid battery life that easily compresses into a roughly 3 x 2-inch block that fits in your pocket. The Android phone’s photo capabilities are slightly lacking compared to the Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is an excellent choice for something reminiscent of a flip phone. Read our review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 include active noise cancellation and boast an improved design and fit in comparison to their predecessor. While the water resistance could be better, there’s no denying the attractiveness of their subtle design and the convenience offered by wireless charging. You’ll have a tough time finding earbuds specifically for Android that match these features at a similar price point. Read our review.

If you’re looking for earbuds that aren’t afraid to get a little wet, the Jabra Elite 7 Active might be a better option. These earbuds are one of the latest models from Jabra and have the same excellent sound quality featured with the pricier Elite 7 Pro model. While the Pro model offers better voice call performance, if you need a pair of fitness-focused earbuds that feature an IP57 sweat and water resistance, the Elite 7 Active is a fantastic option. Combine that with active noise cancellation and Jabra’s excellent multipoint connectivity, and you’ve got yourself a great value when it comes to earbuds for running, working out, and everyday listening.

Jabra Elite 7 Active $ 99.99 $ 179.99 44 % off $ 99.99 Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds have a special outer coating that helps them remain in your ears even during vigorous exercise — without the help of wing tips or fins that some people find uncomfortable. They also support multipoint connectivity, so you can connect them to two devices at the same time. $99.99 at Amazon$99.99 at Best Buy$99.99 at Target

Another great opportunity to save on a pair of earbuds or a Bluetooth speaker, Ultimate Ears is currently discounting all of the products on its site by 10 percent, and you can even save an additional 15 percent if you purchase a pair of earbuds and a Bluetooth speaker.

Ultimate Ears has a variety of Bluetooth speakers and other audio accessories available, but some of the standouts of this sale include the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, which is discounted to $134.99 (normally $149.99), and the moldable UE Fits earbuds, which are currently on sale for $179 (normally $199).

With superb sound quality, lengthy battery life, and the surprising ability to remain buoyant in water, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 has all the qualities of an excellent Bluetooth speaker. It may still rely on the slower Micro USB charging standard, but the Boom 3 still offers up to 20 hours of playback between charges. The Boom 3 lacks support for playback over Wi-Fi but can pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, making it an excellent choice for anyone that needs a beach-ready Bluetooth speaker.

If you’d prefer to keep your music habits private, the UE Fits are some really cool earbuds that offer a personalized fit. The UE Fits mold to the shape of your ear using an integrated LED like the more gaming-centric Logitech G Fits, giving it an excellent level of comfort when compared to other earbuds. Read our review.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 $ 134.99 $ 149.95 10 % off $ 134.99 Few portable speakers have enjoyed the same popularity as the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. With 360-degree sound, a waterproof construction, and easy controls, it’s not surprising this Bluetooth speaker has stuck around for so long. $134.99 at Ultimate Ears$149.99 at Target

UE Fits $ 179 $ 199 10 % off $ 179 The UE Fits come with ear tips that permanently mold to the unique shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. This allows for a much better fit that you can comfortably wear for hours. $179.00 at Ultimate Ears

Closing out our roundup, we have the Logitech MX Master 3 mouse, which is currently on sale in its black colorway at Dell for $69.99 (normally $99.99), the lowest price we’ve seen for the productivity-first peripheral. In addition to the typical button layout, the Master 3 has a pair of buttons situated under the thumb that can be used for navigating your browser history, a lateral scroll wheel, and a sneaky button hidden in the thumb rest that can be mapped to any function using Logitech’s software. The chassis has a grippy, ergonomic design and a scroll wheel that, frankly, is worth the cost of admission alone. You can also toggle the wheel to move in steps or spin freely, allowing you to quickly scroll through large walls of text.

The sensor used in the Master 3 has a maximum of 4K DPI, and while it won’t be anyone’s first choice for gaming, it still offers precise tracking and allows the battery to stretch to up to a remarkable 70 days on a single charge. The mouse is also compatible with Windows or macOS and can pair with devices either through 2.4Ghz wireless or Bluetooth. The only real drawback here is that the mouse is made strictly for right-handed users (sorry, southpaws).