The Tesla Cyberquad for kids has been recalled for not meeting safety standards

The $1,900 Tesla Cyberquad for kids is being recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission determined that it doesn’t meet safety standards for youth ATVs. Although the vehicle is designed to look like the one Tesla announced alongside its Cybertruck and was sold on the automaker’s online store, it was actually made by Radio Flyer. That company, most famous for its classic red wagons, is the one handling the recall.

The Cyberquad for kids features a “full steel frame” and electric powertrain and can go up to 10 miles per hour. According to the CPSC, it failed to meet federal standards for mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure on ATVs for kids and doesn’t have a “CPSC-approved ATV action plan” meant to dictate things like “rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.” According to Radio Flyer’s FAQ, Tesla’s main role in the product’s design was consulting on its “overall appearance.”

Above: what your kids should no longer be doing.

Anyone who owns one should stop using it and immediately remove the motor controller, according to Radio Flyer. If you return the controller to the company, you’ll get a full refund. You can start the process on Radio Flyer’s website.

The commission says there are about 5,000 units affected by the recall. The good news is that there aren’t any known instances of someone being seriously injured while using the Cyberquad for kids, though Radio Flyer did apparently receive one report of it tipping over when an adult and child were riding it at the same time, resulting in a bruised shoulder.

The ATV isn’t the first Tesla-themed product Radio Flyer’s made. It also sells a Model S for kids, which isn’t intended for off-road use and has a max speed of 6 mph, as well as a foot-powered product called “My First Model Y.”