Netflix’s new multiverse Sonic show debuts in December

“It’s the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you’ve never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands,” according to the Sonic Prime synopsis. A new poster littered with shards (from Chaos Emeralds?) hints at some of the “reinvented” characters to come. In one, you can see a reflection of what appears to be a Metal Sonic-ized Amy. In another — I hope you’re sitting down for this one — Tails is wearing a shirt.