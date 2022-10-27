Netflix’s new multiverse Sonic show debuts in December

Netflix’s Sonic Prime, a new animated series starring Sega’s iconic blue hedgehog, will premiere on December 15th, Netflix announced on Thursday. The streaming company released some new plot details that indicate Sonic will have to deal with some major multiverse shenanigans.
“It’s the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you’ve never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands,” according to the Sonic Prime synopsis. A new poster littered with shards (from Chaos Emeralds?) hints at some of the “reinvented” characters to come. In one, you can see a reflection of what appears to be a Metal Sonic-ized Amy. In another — I hope you’re sitting down for this one — Tails is wearing a shirt.
Sonic Prime will be released just about a month after the November 8th launch of Sonic Frontiers, Sega’s new Breath of the Wild-like Sonic game. (Here’s hoping that’s good; my anticipation is currently between levels one and two on The Sonic Cycle.) And down the line, you can look forward to a Paramount Plus show starring Idris Elba’s Knuckles (reportedly debuting in 2023) and a third movie in the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise that’s set for December 2024.