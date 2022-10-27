Walmart stores are adding a Netflix section with gift cards and gear

Walmart and Netflix are expanding their digital Netflix merch shop to physical stores, the two companies announced on Thursday . The shop, called The Netflix Hub , will be coming to more than 2,400 Walmart locations.

At the in-store Netflix zones, you’ll be able to buy things like “music, apparel, collectibles, games, and seasonal items” from big Netflix franchises like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and even the upcoming Knives Out sequel. Walmart and Netflix will also be selling “concession kits” of goodies like popcorn and candy to make watching Netflix at home feel like you’re at the movies. (Though in the case of the Knives Out sequel, you could just go see it at a theater.) Walmart will also be selling a $19.99 Netflix gift card, which conveniently translates to a single month of Netflix Premium following a recent price hike.