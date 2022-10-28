The Xbox Series S comes with the latest Call of Duty for free at Target

If you’re itching to play the latest Call of Duty game that releases today but you’re in the sad state of not owning a game console to play it on, we have a deal for you. At Target, you can pick up the $299.99 Xbox Series S online or in-store, and you’ll receive a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (no, not the 2009 classic; Activision is just reusing old names now). Buying that game by itself normally costs $70, so this could be a great promo for you to take advantage of before it expires Saturday, October 29th, at 11:59PM PT.

The Series S is a great console with or without this deal. It’s small, so it won’t hog a bunch of space in your entertainment center. And despite being significantly less powerful than the Series X (in addition to having no disc drive and half the usable storage for downloads), the Series S could be worthwhile if you mostly play digital games, including those on Xbox Game Pass. Here’s our review.

Microsoft Xbox Series S $ 299.99 The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. At Target, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for free with purchase through Saturday, October 29th. $299.99 at Target

There are a couple of Sonos home theater bundles that are discounted, and I want to tell you about them. While the discounts aren’t blowing our minds over here, it could be the price cut you’ve been waiting for before buying a set for yourself. First up is the Surround Set with Beam, which has the first-gen Beam soundbar (normally $399) and two One SL speakers ($199 a pop). It’s priced at $678 through Sonos, Adorama, and B&H Photo, which is just a little over $120 off the cost of buying each speaker separately.

The Premium Immersive Set with Beam that includes the second-gen Beam, two One SL speakers, and a third-gen Sonos Sub costs $1,277, down from $1,596. That’s obviously a much higher-costing setup, but the price drops are noteworthy for some of these products. It’s like getting $90 off the second-gen Beam, $150 off the Sub, and $40 off each One SL speaker.

HBO Max’s excellent discount on prepaid yearly subscriptions is about to end on October 30th. Paying yearly instead of monthly usually saves you some money, but this promo will save you as much as $75. Here’s the deal: getting one year of HBO Max with ads costs $69.99 (usually $120) or $104.99 (usually $180) for the ad-free plan that lets you download content and stream select content in 4K.

Most people should find plenty of entertainment (at least a year’s worth, to take full advantage of this deal) with HBO Max. You can watch The Sopranos there as well as a host of movies and exclusive TV shows for a range of tastes. It has The Rehearsal, the excellent Harley Quinn animated series, Succession, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Barry, Los Espookys, Our Flag Means Death, and a lot more.