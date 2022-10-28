Elon Musk says Twitter will have a ‘content moderation council’

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, says the company is setting up a council to make important moderation decisions at the company. In a tweet on Friday, Musk said the “council” will have “widely diverse viewpoints” and that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

Part of Musk’s professed reasoning for buying Twitter hinged on making it a platform for “free speech,” and he has said he’d consider letting controversial figures like former president Donald Trump back onto the platform. With Friday’s announcement, it seems as if he’s placing that sort of decision into the hands of a council.

The tweet doesn’t contain any details about what kind of viewpoints Musk is seeking to have on the council, how many people will be on it, how they'll be appointed, or how it’s different from the content moderation and policy teams that already exist at the company.

However, Musk has made it clear that he doesn’t agree with how the platform’s existing moderation systems operate; when he took control of the company, he fired several execs, including policy chief Vijaya Gadde, whose decisions he publicly criticized in the run-up to him buying the company.