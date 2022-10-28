Instagram and Facebook are down for some people

It’s not just you — Instagram and Facebook appear to be completely down for some users, as indicated by reports from Downdetector.com, as well as staff members at The Verge. While not everyone appears to be affected and some people can load all of Meta’s services without an issue, users outside the US, as well as some US residents on the West Coast, appear to be having more problems.

If you open both apps and are affected by the issue, you may see some cached content displayed but receive an error message saying that the feed can’t be refreshed or the images and content might not load at all. Based on our tests, both websites may also completely fail to load on a desktop browser or display.

That’s not how Instagram’s supposed to look.

Meta’s status page currently doesn’t report any issues, and the company didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment. Some users at The Verge were also able to access both sites without any issues. However, there are thousands of reports that both services are experiencing issues on Downdetector.com.