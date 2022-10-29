GM pauses ads on Twitter after Elon Musk’s acquisition

General Motors has temporarily halted advertising on Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social network on Friday (via CNBC). The automaker says it’s pausing paid advertising on Twitter to evaluate “the direction of the platform” under Musk’s leadership, but will continue to use the network to interact with customers.

“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” an emailed statement provided to The Verge by GM spokesperson Dan Flores says. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”

Twitter’s new owner has also said he would establish a “content moderation council” with members who have “widely diverse viewpoints,” and won’t make any major decisions to take down content or reinstate a user’s account without the council’s approval. Musk says he still has yet to make any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies, but he promptly fired Twitter’s policy chief, Vijaya Gadde, after he assumed ownership of the company.