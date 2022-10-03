Maserati’s GranTurismo Folgore will be its first EV

Maserati is releasing new details on its redesigned GranTurismo luxury performance coupe, and offers some fresh tidbits on the upcoming all-electric version of it. Announced in March, The GranTurismo Folgore will be the automaker’s first EV, and will launch ahead of its Grecale electric crossover SUV announced earlier this year. It’s all part of the company’s plan to offer electric versions of every Maserati model by 2025 and shift to EV-only sales by 2030.

Today we learn that the GranTurismo Folgore powertrain will be backed by three 300kW permanent magnet electric motors. It’s built on an 800-volt architecture that enables the car to fast charge at 270kW, similar to the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan. Maserati is also releasing two traditional gas versions of the GranTurismo that sport twin-turbo V6 engines: the Modena, and its more performant counterpart the Trofeo.

That might be the charge port door in the rear. Image: Maserati

Maserati won’t be holding back the performance on the electric Folgore though: it’ll achieve a 0-62mph acceleration in 2.7 seconds, slightly edging the 2.8 second Porsche Taycan Turbo S in quickness — at least on paper. It can also reach a top speed of about 199mph, nearly the same as Tesla’s claimed 200mph for its Model S Plaid.

The Folgore houses a 92.5kWh battery pack (83kWh usable) that has its cells uniquely arranged in a T-shape, letting all four of its passengers sit as low as the gas versions of the GranTurismo. But you do sacrifice some trunk space for that extra leg room: the Folgore only has about 9.5 cubic feet of storage capacity back there compared to almost 11 cubic feet of the gas versions.

Can you tell which one is electric?

Both the EV and the gas models look almost identical on the outside, save for obvious differences like no tailpipes on the Folgore as well as what looks like the charge port cover on its rear left. As for the interior, you’ll find that the Folgore’s bucket seats are made of recycled ocean waste, but other than that the GranTurismos have largely the same interiors.

Following industry trends, Maserati’s adding a bunch of screens for the driver to navigate. You’ll be greeted with a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment screen, a “comfort display” for adjusting the A/C, and even an option for a heads-up display that shows info on the windshield in front of you.

The front of the GranTurismo Folgore. Image: Maserati

Maserati’s iconic center clock is also a screen now. You can change it into different styles and also choose from some widgets like a compass, a G-Force meter, or a stopwatch. It also gives you status indicators like when the Folgore is charging or context messages like connecting bluetooth and when your phone starts charging in the Qi cradle. Maserati’s Mia voice assistant also shows up on the clock, displaying sound-waves when you’re interacting with it.