It looks like Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is coming this November for €59.99 (around $59), twice as much as the existing Trådfri gateway sells for in Europe and a month later than promised.

Tech Gaming Report spotted a sales page for the Dirigera hub, which replaces the gateway for Ikea’s smart home ecosystem, on the German Ikea site. We then found pages for the hub on Spanish and Norwegian Ikea websites, too. A note on the Norwegian site that it’s a “new and better replacement for TRÅDFRI gateway. Sales start in November.”

When The Verge spoke to Ikea about the new hub earlier this summer, pricing was still TBD, but we knew it would cost more than the Trådfri gateway, which currently sells for €29 (about $29). “It is a little bit more expensive since it also has more capabilities and more functionality,” said Rebecca Töreman, business leader at Ikea.

According to Ikea, the Dirigera hub will be Matter-ready, so its release is a good sign that Matter — which was promised in the fall of 2022 — is not far behind. Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that promises to make devices communicate with each other, regardless of manufacturer or ecosystem.

The Norwegian sales page for the new Dirigera hub.

With support for Matter, any Ikea product connected to the hub should be controllable through any Matter-enabled ecosystem. Apple, Google, Amazon, and many more have all committed to supporting Matter. However, Ikea hasn’t stated which existing products might be upgraded to support the new standard. The company already has integrations with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home.

The Dirigera hub has Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Thread radios on board, and the latter allows it to act as a Thread border router, which is a primary protocol used by Matter. It is slightly slimmer than the Trådfri gateway and has an ethernet port and a USB-C jack for power.