Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week

Hulu’s raising its prices on October 10th. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99 / month instead of $6.99 / month (or $79.99 / year) for the ad-supported version of Hulu and $14.99 / month instead of $12.99 / month for the ad-free plan.
The prices for Hulu’s bundled plans with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus aren’t changing just yet, but Hulu has a price hike planned for later this year. Once Disney Plus rolls out its ad-supported tier on December 8th, the bundle with ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu with ads, and ESPN Plus will cost $14.99 / month instead of $13.99 / month, while the price for ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will stay at $19.99 / month. Disney, Hulu’s parent company, is also rolling out two new cheaper ad-supported plans: $9.99 / month for Disney Plus and Hulu; and $12.99 / month for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.
And if you’re already subscribed to Hulu’s live TV bundle, the price for that will stay the same for the (hopefully) foreseeable future. It’ll still cost $74.99 for live TV, Hulu and ESPN Plus with ads, and Disney Plus without ads for existing subscribers. The other two plans, which offer live TV with ad-supported versions of Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus (once it comes out), cost $69.99, while the live TV bundle with ad-free Hulu and ad-supported Disney Plus and ESPN Plus is priced at $75.99. Hulu is also introducing a premium ad-free live TV bundle that includes all three services with no ads in December, which will cost $82.99.
Disney has issued price hikes across all three of its streaming services this year, including Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu’s prices increased around the same time last year, and so did the price of its live TV offering. You can view the whole rundown of price changes on Disney’s website.