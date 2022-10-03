Zero Dawn remaster on the horizon

Next up on the list of remasters that nobody really asked for, Sony Interactive Entertainment might be working on a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. An unnamed source within Sony cited by MP1ST and VideoGamesChronicle pointed to a remastered version of the open-world PlayStation 4 title.

Details on the remaster are scarce at the moment but reportedly include new character models, lighting, and animations. It’s also likely that it will incorporate new accessibility features, quality of life improvements, and compatibility with the DualSense controller, mirroring some of the improvements we saw with the remastered version of The Last of Us, which came out in early September.

Here are some graphical comparisons between Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, so you can get a sense of what to expect from a potential remaster.

Image: Guerilla Games Image: Guerilla Games Image: Guerilla Games Image: Guerilla Games

Sony and Guerilla Games are also reportedly working on a multiplayer title set in the Horizon universe. In 2018, Guerilla Games rehired game director Simon Larouche to work on an unnamed project. Some of Larouche’s credits include working on Rainbow Six Siege and the online modes for Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Killzone 2.

A now-deleted tweet from voice actor Lance Reddick also suggests that Horizon Forbidden West DLC may be coming soon as well.

If the rumors are true, The Horizon Zero Dawn remaster will join a number of other Sony exclusives redone for the PlayStation 5, including Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and Uncharted 4. However, much like The Last of Us remaster, it’s expected that the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster will be priced at $69.99.

I like Horizon Zero Dawn a lot. I even bought it a second time when it was re-released for the PC, but paying $70 for a five-year-old game that I’ve already played is a tall order. Ping me when Sony brings Horizon Forbidden West to the PC, then you’ll have my attention as well as my curiosity.