Twitter’s actually rolling out editable tweets

Twitter is rolling out the ability to edit tweets to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. According to a tweet from the company, it’ll be coming to subscribers in the US “soon.”

Last week, we got to see an example of what edited tweets would look like when the company made one of its own. The tweet will appear as normal, but there will be a pencil icon next to the date, along with text that lets readers know the last time the tweet was edited. Clicking on the icon shows you a page with the edited tweet, as well as a history of the edits. The person who tweeted will have up to 30 minutes to make changes and will only be able to make five edits, according to a Twitter support document.

The company has been promising this feature for a while — it announced that it was working on the ability to edit tweets in April, then said it would start rolling the feature out by the end of September. It did slightly miss that deadline, but given how big of a change editable tweets are for the platform, it’s probably best that the company’s taking its time.