Valve’s next Steam Next Fest is live now with hundreds of demos to try

With so many games to potentially check out, it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start, but Valve has a few tools to make it easier to find something you might like. Right from the Steam Next Fest homepage, you can see a list of popular demos, most wishlisted games, and which demos have the most active players as well as filter each of those lists by things like genre and specific features. One that has already caught my eye is Soulstone Survivors, which looks like an interesting spin on whatever genre Vampire Survivors is.