Valve’s next Steam Next Fest is live now with hundreds of demos to try

Valve has just kicked off another Steam Next Fest, where you can check out hundreds of free demos for upcoming games.
With so many games to potentially check out, it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start, but Valve has a few tools to make it easier to find something you might like. Right from the Steam Next Fest homepage, you can see a list of popular demos, most wishlisted games, and which demos have the most active players as well as filter each of those lists by things like genre and specific features. One that has already caught my eye is Soulstone Survivors, which looks like an interesting spin on whatever genre Vampire Survivors is.
Developers will also be hosting livestreams throughout the week to show off their games, and there’s a detailed schedule available so you can get an idea of what’s on the docket. This October edition of Steam Next Fest lasts from now until October 10th, and you can check out what’s on offer on Valve’s Steam Next Fest page.