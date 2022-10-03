Here’s when Overwatch 2 launches in your region

As the servers for Overwatch prime sunset sometime around 12PM ET today, heroes old and new are now looking forward to when we can officially welcome Overwatch 2.

Image: Blizzard

Depending on where you are in the world, your Overwatch 2 launch time may vary from the 12PM PT / 3PM ET start time. London and Paris will get their game late on October 4th, while Seoul and Sydney will get access early on October 5th. If you’re an Overwatch prime player or purchased an Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, you have the ability to preload Overwatch 2 on your PC right now. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait until 9AM PT on October 4th for that privilege.

Developers, Overwatch League pros, and Overwatch prime diehards took the opportunity of the game’s official end to reminisce about the last six years of Overwatch history. If you’re a fan of OG competitive Overwatch, a group of old Apex tournament pros featuring Geguri, Jjonak, Bumper, Fury, Slime, and more, streamed one final 6v6 match on the soon-to-be-defunct assault map Horizon Lunar Colony. (Playing the dreaded GOATS composition no less!) Fans also posted clips of their favorite in-game moments or memes commemorating the noble end to what was for a lot of people (including me) a formative gaming experience.

To mark the game’s final passage, Blizzard sent this message to all players left on the server before it shut down for good: