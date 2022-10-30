Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros might not arrive until next March

Apple’s new M2-equipped 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros may not arrive until early next year, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While previous rumors suggested Apple could release the upgraded devices by the end of this year, now Gurman believes they’ll launch in the first half of March.

As noted by Gurman, this release window would allow Apple to launch the new MacBooks around the same the macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3 updates come out, which are expected sometime between early February and March. This prediction aligns with Ming-Chi Kuo's tweet from August that suggests Apple could release the new MacBook Pros early next year, as well as a recent rumor from Korean leaker Lanzuk (yeux1122), which also indicates the new MacBook Pros will arrive in March.

Gurman cites Apple’s recent earnings call as further evidence that the upgraded line of MacBook Pros isn’t coming this year. During the call, Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company’s product lineup is “set” for the holiday season, while chief financial officer Luca Maestri says he expects Mac revenue to “decline substantially” in December, potentially because Apple doesn’t plan on releasing a new MacBook Pro this year. When Apple released the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros last October, the devices added $10.9 billion in Mac revenue, and it doesn’t seem like Apple’s expecting the same trend this year.