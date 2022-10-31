The new Fitbit Sense 2 is already 74 percent off at Amazon

The black color scheme of Fitbit’s brand-new Sense 2 smartwatch “premium fitness tracker” is selling for just $79.95 at Amazon. Other colors are priced at $199.99, which itself is a $100 price cut. The Verge’s Victoria Song reviewed this model just a handful of weeks ago, so it’s strange but very cool to see it so discounted already.

It has industry-leading stress tracking, improved comfort over the first-gen Sense model, and a redesigned user interface. If you need a well-built, well-designed fitness tracker, this deal might have your name on it. As for its flaws, well, they aren’t as damning when the Sense 2 is just $80. At full price, it’s tough to recommend over the Google Pixel Watch, which is a lot smarter thanks to its Google Assistant integration, third-party app support, and more.

Fitbit Sense 2 (black) $ 79.95 $ 299.95 73 % off $ 79.95 The Sense 2 features industry-leading stress tracking as well as a host of other tracking capabilities. It has a skin temperature sensor, built-in GPS, and it can work with iOS and Android. $79.95 at Amazon

Amazon and Target are still running a great deal on a two-pack of Blink Mini wired home security cameras. Normally $34.99 for just one, you can get two for $29.99 in either black or white. Blink is far from the only company making solid budget-friendly home cameras, but these are decent for the price. Each camera can record 1080p footage during the day and at night with night vision, and its microphone and speaker offer two-way audio. You can check out a live view of the Blink Mini if you have an Amazon Echo Show smart display or on your TV through a Fire TV streaming device that’s connected to Alexa. Read our review.

Getting two for the price of one is a good deal, but like most cameras, there are some features that are gated behind a subscription or that require an additional accessory. Since the Blink Mini doesn’t have a microSD card slot for local storage, you’ll need the $34.99 Blink Sync Module 2 to keep local recordings. Additionally, paying $3 per month (per device) will get you more robust features with the Blink Basic Plan, like 60-day video history, motion detection video recording, and more.

Samsung’s rugged T7 Shield USB-C portable drive with 1TB of storage has dropped to its lowest price yet at Amazon and Best Buy. Each color, including black, beige, and blue, are $89.99. If you’re looking for a relatively affordable option that offers some decent protection from drops and from the elements, this could be a good fit. It has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, and it can survive drops of up to 9.8 feet. Samsung says that its rubber coating helps with heat dissipation as well as keeping away scuffs and scrapes. Read more coverage here.

In terms of specs, the T7 Shield’s sequential write speed is rated at up to 1,000MB/s, while its sequential read speed can go up to 1,050MB/s. (To note, random read and write speeds are typically lower.) The T7 Shield is compatible with computers, Android phones, gaming consoles, and more. Each drive includes a USB-C-to-C cable and a USB-C-to-A cable.