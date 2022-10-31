Instagram outage tells millions their accounts are suspended

An Instagram outage that started Monday morning is locking users out and telling many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” Reports of the issue seem concentrated among iPhone users, with some saying their app was recently crashing and unusable ahead of an update earlier this morning.

The platform confirmed the issue on Twitter, stating, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

As of 11:55AM ET, we’ve been able to access some previously “suspended” accounts, and reports captured by DownDetector seem to be dropping.

The suspensions also caused follower counts to drop dramatically, giving us some perspective as to how many users are experiencing the issue. As noted by our social media manager Tristan Cooper, The Verge’s Instagram account dipped by 10,000 followers today, but now its follower count is starting to recover.

A quick look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram account at around 10:15AM ET showed it appeared to have lost 3 million followers from the 493 million it had just one day ago, and Instagram’s own primary account was down by over a million.

Instagram’s suspended account notice. Image: Kaitlin Hatton