EA is teaming up with Marvel for ‘at least’ three new games

EA and Marvel will be working together on “at least three” new action adventure games for console and PC. The first game in development is the already-announced Iron Man title from Motive Studio.

“Each of these games will be their own original stories set in the Marvel universe,” EA wrote in a blog post about the collaboration. But we don’t know much about the games beyond that, as EA and Marvel didn’t share details like what other superheroes might be featured or even release windows.

We might be waiting quite a while for any concrete news about the games. In a statement, Marvel Games executive vice president Jay Ong noted that the Motive team is “getting started” on the Iron Man game and that “we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.” If details on the one announced title are coming in the “far future,” it might be a very long time before we hear anything about the others.

The news marks the latest expansion of Disney’s growing library of Marvel games, which includes hit new card game Marvel Snap, the upcoming Midnight Suns strategy game from the developers of X-COM, and a mysterious new title from former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig featuring Black Panther and Captain America.