Severance adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and more for season 2

The second season of Severance has just started filming, and to mark the milestone, we have some new details on the cast. As Deadline reports, there are quite a few fresh faces joining the offices of Lumon Industries for season 2. That includes: Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble. That’s a lot of handshakes (available upon request).
It’s still not clear when the next season of Severance is due to hit Apple TV Plus; it was first announced in April, just ahead of the season 1 finale. We also have essentially no details on what to expect in season 2, though today, Apple did release this photo of star Adam Scott’s face on Twitter:
There might be some hints in that image, or the production staff might just really praise Kier. It’s unclear at this time.
Severance has been one of Apple’s biggest streaming hits, garnering a dedicated audience for its unsettling workplace horror story and deliciously strange gadgets.