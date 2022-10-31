The Hummer EV e-bike is just as over the top and ridiculous as the electric truck it’s based on

GMC joined forces with the world’s largest supplier of e-bikes for law enforcement to produce an over-the-top, dual-motor, fat tire electric bike to complement its equally over-the-top, dual-motor, fat tire Hummer EV truck. It’s the latest sign that automakers are trying to seize on the popularity of e-bikes to help promote the shift to electric vehicles.

The Hummer EV all-wheel drive e-bike (as it’s referred to in its press release) features twin 750W hub motors with a peak output of 2,400W, a 48-volt / 17 amp-hour LG-made battery (with an option to upgrade to a 21Ah version) and will be available to purchase either online at gmcebike.com or at GMC dealerships for the price of $3,999. (A little expensive for an e-bike, but significantly cheaper than the $112,595 Hummer EV Edition 1.)

Unsurprisingly, GMC isn’t building the e-bike itself

Unsurprisingly, GMC isn’t building the e-bike itself. Much like it did in the early 2000s, the automaker is licensing the Hummer brand to Fort Wayne-based Recon, a major supplier of rugged, fat-tired e-bikes to local police departments and even federal agencies. (According to WANE 15, the company was hyping a “partnership with a major automotive manufacturer” just last month as a way to break into the consumer e-bike market. I guess this is what they were talking about!)

“We are honored to partner with GMC on this unique world-class AWD Ebike that parallels HUMMER EV’s unrivaled reputation as the leader in EV off-road adventure,” Jeff Fuze, president of Recon, said in a statement.

The twin Bafang motors provide up to 160Nm of torque (or 80Nm each) and enable the bike to travel at speeds of up to 28mph, making this a Class 3 e-bike. Four-piston hydraulic brakes will help bring this speedster to a comfortable stop.

The gearing is supplied by Shimano, and the front suspension is adjustable. And the bike comes with three drive modes: Cruise for rear-wheel drive, Traction for front-wheel drive, and Adrenaline for “maximum all-wheel drive performance.”

Image: Recon Power Bikes

E-bikes are fast becoming a popular side project for many automakers, with varying degrees of success. The CEO of Rivian recently confirmed that the company is working on its own models that will likely fit in nicely with the company’s specific brand of outdoor adventure vehicles.

But often, when you hear about car companies releasing their own electric bikes, it’s just a brand licensing deal. (Think Jeep’s e-bike or Hummer’s first attempt at putting its logo on a folding bike.) Other times, it’s a much-hyped project that ends up falling victim to corporate cost cutting, like General Motors’ Ariv e-bikes.