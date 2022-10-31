A24 and Bryan Fuller are bringing a Friday the 13th ‘expanded prequel’ series to Peacock

It’s been 13 years since Warner Bros.’ last Friday the 13th slasher feature hit theaters, made a bunch of money, and then never led to the sequel many fans expected would follow soon after. Though we may never know what might have come from a sequel to that 2009 film, Bryan Fuller has an idea or two about what Jason Voorhees has been up to in the distant past that’s set to be explored in a new “expanded prequel” series for Peacock.

Peacock announced today that Fuller has signed on to write, showrun, and executive produce Crystal Lake, a new Friday the 13th series from A24.

In a press release about the new show, Fuller reminisced about how he first became familiar with the Friday the 13th franchise as a kid while reading an issue of Famous Monsters magazine and expressed his excitement at the idea of working together with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chair Susan Rovner again.

“When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner,” Fuller said. “And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”