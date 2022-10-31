Elon Musk is the CEO of Twitter

This Schedule 13D amends the Schedule 13D initially filed by Elon Musk (the “Reporting Person”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2022 with respect to the Common Stock, par value $0.000005 per share (the “Common Stock”), of Twitter, Inc. (the “Issuer” or “Twitter”), which was subsequently amended on April 11, 2022, April 14, 2022, April 21, 2022, April 26, 2022, April 27, 2022, May 5, 2022, May 25, 2022, June 6, 2022, July 8, 2022, August 30, 2022, September 9, 2022 and October 4, 2022 (collectively, including this amendment, the “Schedule 13D”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to such terms in the Schedule 13D.

The Reporting Person is the Chief Executive Officer of the post-Merger Company.