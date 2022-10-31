Elon Musk is the CEO of Twitter

Even though Musk tweeted on Sunday morning that he has “no idea” who the CEO of Twitter is, a signed document he just filed with the SEC removes all doubt.
It’s Elon Musk.
This public confirmation is part of the 13th (and presumably final) amendment to a document he filed for the first time way back on April 4th.
At that time, it was a late-arriving notification that Musk had acquired more than 9 percent of Twitter’s available shares over the course of several months.
Now, this is what the 13th iteration (referring to Musk as the “Reporting Person”) says:
This Schedule 13D amends the Schedule 13D initially filed by Elon Musk (the “Reporting Person”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2022 with respect to the Common Stock, par value $0.000005 per share (the “Common Stock”), of Twitter, Inc. (the “Issuer” or “Twitter”), which was subsequently amended on April 11, 2022, April 14, 2022, April 21, 2022, April 26, 2022, April 27, 2022, May 5, 2022, May 25, 2022, June 6, 2022, July 8, 2022, August 30, 2022, September 9, 2022 and October 4, 2022 (collectively, including this amendment, the “Schedule 13D”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to such terms in the Schedule 13D.
The Reporting Person is the Chief Executive Officer of the post-Merger Company.
Between Musk, his assortment of friendly venture capitalists, and a small army of Tesla engineers that CNBC reports have been pulled off of their duties working on Autopilot, he’s been busy firing executives and doling out tasks to engineers for the last few days. Those include curious pursuits like poring over Vine’s source code and trying to build up a $19.99 per month premium verification service on a short deadline.
If you’re wondering who else has a hand in owning Twitter — beyond the banks the company is now indebted to — additional filings show that Musk’s texting buddy, as well as Twitter co-founder and two-time former CEO Jack Dorsey, has rolled over his shares to the new parent company.
Other private investors are on the list, but apparently, none own as much of Twitter as Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, and it’s that involvement that spurred Sen. Chris Murphy’s request for a national security review of the deal by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS).