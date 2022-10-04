These beautiful Elden Ring art prints will make your walls look less tarnished

Arise, ye art... and get on my wall. Ahem. While Elden Ring is perhaps best known for its epic scale and punishing difficulty, it also happens to be one of the most beautiful fantasy realms I’ve ever explored (with a controller in hand, at least). Now you can bring the dark fantasy world into your living room with a new collection of “museum-grade-quality” Elden Ring prints from Cook and Becker. No longer will your home look maidenless.

There are 10 prints in total, featuring everything from the iconic Erdtree to locations like the Academy of Raya Lucaria and one of those always-tempting lifts to the underground. There are a few different framing and finishing options, with prices varying depending on what you choose. You can get all of the details at Cook and Becker’s site.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s probably because Cook and Becker has built up a name over the years with high-quality art prints from some of the biggest games — like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima — as well as impressively gigantic art books. As for Elden Ring, you can check out a few of the pieces in the gallery below.

Godfrey, in print form. Image: Cook and Becker

The Erdtree. Image: Cook and Becker

Need a lift? Image: Cook and Becker