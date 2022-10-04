Isaac goes out on a limb in new Dead Space remake gameplay trailer

The developers at EA revealed a new Dead Space remake gameplay trailer just in time to mark the arrival of spooky season. In the trailer, engineer Isaac Clarke arms himself with all sorts of industrial tools to make bloody work of the vicious Necromorphs that have overrun the USG Ishimura.

EA is remaking the 2008 survival horror game, splattering it with a fresh coat of dark and grimy paint. Rebuilt in the Frostbite engine, the dark corners of the haunted spaceship seem even darker, and the enhanced wet squelching noises that come when Isaac curbstomps a Necromorph will undoubtedly send the misophonia sufferers running for the hills. (It’s me, I’m misophonia sufferers.) In a press release, EA shared that this new Dead Space also features additional narrative elements to further, ahem, flesh out the game’s storytelling.

The Dead Space remake, due out on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on January 27th, comes as the original Dead Space’s co-creator, Glen Schofield, is gearing up to release his own horror game, The Callisto Protocol. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait long past spooky season to play either game.