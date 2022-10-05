Samsung’s latest foldables are matching their lowest price ever

Both of Samsung’s foldable phones are currently matching their best prices ever. Available for $999.99 at launch, the 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently discounted to $899.99 at Amazon and Samsung — matching its lowest price yet. The unconventional design isn’t for everyone, but the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is actually a pretty decent phone with solid battery life that easily compresses into a roughly 3 x 2-inch block that can actually fit in your pocket. The photo capabilities are slightly lacking compared to the Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is an excellent choice for something reminiscent of a flip phone. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $ 899.99 $ 999.99 10 % off $ 899.99 When the device is folded, the Flip 4’s outer screen shows at-a-glance information, like notifications and weather widgets. To interact with the phone, you usually need to open it and use the large inner 6.7-inch screen. $899.99 at Samsung$899.99 at Amazon

If you’re more about living that big phone life, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, lowering the $1,799.99 launch price of the 256GB model to $1,599.99. The 7.6-inch inner display gives you more than enough room for running side-by-side applications or streaming games and movies. When folded, the Z Fold 4 provides a generous 6.2-inch screen for checking notifications or responding to texts. If you’re able to look past its high price tag, the Z Fold 4 is an extremely capable phone that can double as a tablet and makes very few compromises in the process. Read our review.

Earlier in the week, we pointed out that Google is clearing out stock of its Pixel 6A phone ahead of its Pixel event tomorrow, but we’ll say it one more time for the people in the back. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are all discounting the Pixel 6A to $349, knocking $100 off the original price of the excellent midrange phone. Google’s Pixel 6A offers almost everything you might want from a current-gen phone but forgoes features like wireless charging, allowing it to strike a balance between performance and price. The 6A uses the same Tensor chipset as the more expensive models of the Pixel 6 but, overall, makes the right compromises for a phone that’s roughly $100 cheaper than the next best thing. Read our review.

Taking a hard left turn into peripherals, you can find the Logitech MX Keys Mini on sale at Lenovo for $69.99 instead of its usual $99.99. While Logitech’s newer MX Mechanical keyboards use mechanical switches, the MX Keys use scissor-type switches that will feel familiar to anyone that’s used an Apple keyboard recently. The MX Keys Mini offers similar functionality to the Apple Magic keyboard but at a lower price point and, in some cases, could be considered better than its Apple counterpart. The MX Keys Mini uses a USB-C connection as opposed to the lightning connection used with the desktop version of the Apple Magic keyboard, and it can easily switch connections between up to three paired Bluetooth devices.

Logitech’s excellent MX Master 3 wireless mouse is on sale at Lenovo as well, reducing the price of the $99.99 mouse to just $69.99. Not to be confused with the Master 3S, the standard model has more audible clicks and a 4K DPI optical sensor as opposed to the silent clicks and 8K DPI sensor in Logitech’s newer model. If you’re willing to look past these minor compromises, you’ll find an excellent, productivity-focused mouse. The Master 3 sports a total of seven buttons that can be remapped to different desktop functions and incorporates a second scroll wheel under the thumb, in addition to the electromagnetic scroll wheel between its left and right buttons.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced wireless mouse $ 69.99 $ 99.99 30 % off $ 69.99 The Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced is a Bluetooth wireless laser mouse designed for efficiency. It has seven buttons, an electromagnetic wheel for fast scrolling, and is compatible with Windows and macOS. Dell is offering a $40 digital gift card with the purchase. $69.99 at Lenovo

Amazon recently revealed a number of next-gen Echo products, but if the new features didn’t grab you, you might want to check out a handful of Prime-exclusive Echo bundles, which pair a last-gen Echo Dot or Echo Show 5 with LED smart bulbs for a steep discount.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Wyze Color bulb $ 46.32 $ 75.97 39 % off $ 46.32 The 2020 Echo Dot features a more spherical design than an actual dot but can still do all the things Alexa does with other Echo models. $46.32 at Amazon

You can also find the second-generation Echo Show 5 bundled with a pair of GE CYNC LED bulbs for $34.99 instead of its usual combined price of $108.98. The Show 5 is an excellent companion for a nightstand or kitchen counter since it can handle alarm, recipe, or entertainment duties. It shares a lot of functionality with Echo speakers, the Echo Show can also stream video from Prime Video and Netflix, show you the forecast, or display your agenda for the day. Additionally, the built-in camera gives the Show 5 some limited video chat capability. Read our review.

GE’s Direct Connect CYNC bulbs are similar to many of the other smart LED bulbs on the market in that they can be controlled using either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, but unfortunately, they aren’t compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) + Two-pack GE CYNC LED Bulbs $ 34.99 $ 108.98 68 % off $ 34.99 Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it. $34.99 at Amazon

Two more for the road...