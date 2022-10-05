Behold the fat bezel on the new Pixel Watch

There have been rumors its bezel would be thick, and this leaked image of Google’s new Pixel Watch has given us our clearest look yet. It looks like it takes up almost 10mm of the case’s rumored 41mm diameter. For the most part, Wear OS 3 does a good job at obscuring the black ring, making it seem like part of the display. But this particular menu makes it very obvious. The image is part of a larger leak fueled by Japanese retailer Joshin and shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt on Twitter.

Following its announcement at I/O in May, specs, images, features, and details of the Pixel Watch’s swappable bands have steadily leaked ahead of the wearable’s full reveal at Thursday’s Pixel event. All that’s left for Google to do now is officially announce its price and put it up for sale.

As a recap, the Pixel Watch runs an “improved” version of Wear OS 3, with access to native apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, and Google Home, as well as Fitbit integration to view and track health information. It’s expected to cost $349 for the Wi-Fi / Bluetooth-only variant, and $399 if you want LTE connectivity.