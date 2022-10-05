Corsair has just released its thinnest gaming keyboard yet: the K100 Air Wireless mechanical gaming keyboard. First announced a month ago without any pricing information in sight, the keyboard finally went on sale this week with a $279.99 price tag, making it the single most expensive keyboard currently listed as part of Corsair’s range. At its thinnest point, it’s just 11mm thick, rising to 17mm at its thickest.

That premium price could have something to do with the keyboard’s mechanical switches, which are Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile tactile switches. Forget the merely low-profile switches that Cherry debuted in 2018 that were 11.9mm thick (compared to 18.5mm for a standard MX switch); these ultra low-profile switches are just 3.5mm tall, giving them a similar appearance to the scissor switches you find on most laptop keyboards.

Looks pretty damn thin to me. Image: Corsair The keyboard includes additional media and shortcut keys. Image: Corsair

So far, Cherry has offered its latest super slim switches on a handful of laptops from Alienware, but until Corsair’s K100 Air, we’ve yet to see them crop up on a standalone mass market keyboard. (Though at least one company has attempted to crowdfund something similar.) Corsair is using the tactile version of Cherry’s ultra low-profile switch, rather than the clicky model, so expect a typing experience that’s closer to a Cherry MX Brown than an MX Blue.

Away from its switches, Corsair’s K100 Air offers a familiar-sounding set of features. It’s a full-size keyboard, meaning it includes a numpad, and there’s also an additional set of media keys, a volume roller, and extra shortcut buttons included. Naturally, they’re all RGB backlit, and the keyboard integrates with Corsair’s iCue software to control its lighting.

Over a USB cable, the K100 Air offers a polling rate of up to 8,000Hz, while opting for Corsair’s Slipstream Wireless dongle drops this to 2,000Hz. It can also be connected via Bluetooth and can switch between a total of three connected devices with a keyboard shortcut. If you’re using it wirelessly, Corsair promises up to 50 hours of battery life with the keyboard’s RGB lighting turned on or up to 200 with it turned off.