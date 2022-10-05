Victrix’s Pro BFG controller for PS5 can transform into a portable fight stick

A company beat Sony’s DualSense Edge controller to the quarter-circle punch. PDP’s Victrix sub-brand announced the Pro BFG, a wireless PS5, PS4, and PC (X-Input) controller aimed at fighting game enthusiasts and officially licensed by Sony. The Pro BFG delivers more than just swappable analog sticks and directional pads. The highlight feature is its modular plates that let you remix the layout of the controller. It costs $179.99 to preorder, and it’s launching in December.

The default layout of the Pro BFG is similar to the default PS5 controller, with analog sticks near each other underneath the touchpad. You can keep it that way, or you can use the included hex screwdriver to flip it around so that it’s more like an Xbox-style arrangement with offset sticks. Or, you can replace the right module entirely, ditching the right analog stick for a six-button configuration akin to what you’d see on a fighting stick.

This exploded view of the Pro BFG illustrates how its modular components can be swapped. The sticks and D-pads can simply be pulled off and replaced with the ones you want to use. PDP

The customization goes further, with a total of three D-pads (Victrix’s diamond-shaped option, an Xbox-style eight-way d-pad, or the PlayStation-style d-pad), and two extra analog sticks (one short, convex option, and one that’s much taller than the default stick). With the analog sticks, you can swap out the default gate for an octagonal one, so you’ll be able to feel the stick’s precise location as it hits and moves along the edges, which is handy when you’re trying to commit moves to memory. There are also customizable rear paddles, giving you more buttons at your disposal.

The Pro RGB is wireless, though it supports wired mode via its USB-C port. Like the DualSense, it can deliver audio through its 3.5mm headphone jack. Unlike Sony’s controller, it doesn’t have rumble or adaptive triggers, though it has other functions that help to justify its higher price. The throw distance of its triggers can be customized with a switch, giving you the option to simply tap them to register instead of fully pulling them down.

And here’s a glimpse into the full kit that you’ll get in exchange for $179.99. PDP

It also has rubberized grips around its front and back, and it can store three control scheme profiles and three audio profiles to the controller. It also features a toggle switch on its top side to swap between PS5, PS4, and PC platforms. On its bottom, there’s a switch to flip between wired or wireless mode (it includes a USB-A audio transmitter to plug into consoles).