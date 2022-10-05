Twitter’s letting you combine photos, videos, and GIFs in one tweet

Twitter’s rolling out a new feature on both Android and iOS that lets you combine text, photos, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi back in April, with Twitter later confirming it was working on multimedia posts in July. Previously, you could only share one piece of media per tweet.
Now that the feature is here, all you need to do is tap the photo icon in the tweet composer and add the media of your choice. The content you add will show up side by side or in a grid-like format, depending on how many images, videos, or GIFs you add. You can see how this might look in these tweets shared by Twitter.
When I tried out the feature for myself, I found that you can add up to four pieces of content in total. It’s unclear whether tweets shared off-platform will support this feature, though. I included Twitter’s multimedia tweet in this post, but it only shows one of the two pieces of content included in the tweet and appeared the same way when I shared it with my colleagues on Slack.
Even with the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s potential acquisition of Twitter, the platform hasn’t stopped rolling out new features. It recently launched “immersive” full-screen videos on iOS and an endless video stream you can access through its Explore tab. Twitter also started giving Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand the ability to edit their tweets and is testing an option to attach Status badges to your tweets.