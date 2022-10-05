Twitter’s letting you combine photos, videos, and GIFs in one tweet

Twitter’s rolling out a new feature on both Android and iOS that lets you combine text, photos, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi back in April, with Twitter later confirming it was working on multimedia posts in July. Previously, you could only share one piece of media per tweet.

Now that the feature is here, all you need to do is tap the photo icon in the tweet composer and add the media of your choice. The content you add will show up side by side or in a grid-like format, depending on how many images, videos, or GIFs you add. You can see how this might look in these tweets shared by Twitter.